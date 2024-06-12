Arne Slot’s Liverpool have been given encouragement in their pursuit of Atalanta midfield star Ederson as he admits he is ‘curious’ about the Premier League.

Ederson has enjoyed a superb season in Italy with Atalanta, further boosting his reputation and also picking up silverware in the shape of the Europa League.

His exploits have not gone unnoticed and there is increasing chatter about a transfer in the approaching window, with Liverpool big contenders for his signature.

Ederson is aware of the transfer talk, but is keen not to rock the boat at Atalanta, while he focuses first and foremost on the Copa America with Brazil.

He will leave any discussions about his future in the hands of his club.

“If something comes up about a transfer, the club has to accept it first, and that is the most important thing”, Ederson told Spanish daily AS.

“I have a good relationship with Atalanta, so the moment they come and tell me that they have some kind of offer, that will be when the talks start.

“At the moment, I am an Atalanta player and I am still an Atalanta player. When my time with the national team ends, I will also enjoy a short vacation, which is important to rest, and then I will return to Italy.”

Ederson, 24, though is willing to admit that when it comes to the Premier League he has a certain amount of curiosity about the league.

The urge to prove himself elsewhere in the game is also in Ederson’s mind.

“I don’t know [which league suits me best], I’ve thought about it a lot, I like Italy, I’m well adapted, but I’m curious about the Premier League, so I don’t know.

“I’m still growing, so I don’t know if I’ll stay in Italy, I think I still have more to prove. If I go somewhere else, then too. I will continue to grow”, he added.