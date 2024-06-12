Fenerbahce have made plans in the event that they cannot land Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and are looking towards Premier League new boys Leicester City an alternative.

New Yellow Canaries boss Jose Mourinho wants Hojbjerg and the Dane is tipped to move on from Spurs this summer after missing out on a move last year.

Spurs though can be tough to agree deals with and Fenerbahce are making plans in the event that they cannot get Hojbjerg, who remains their top target.

The Turkish giants have focused in on Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi as the man they will turn to if needed, according to Turkish outlet Fanatik (via Sabah).

Ndidi’s deal at Leicester is ending and although the Foxes remain in talks with him, he could go.

Fenerbahce have already made contact with Ndidi’s entourage to register their interest in him.

The midfielder helped Leicester to get back up to the Premier League this season, being deployed in a more advanced role at times.

He has also been linked with being wanted by Everton as a replacement for Amadou Onana, but those claims have been played down.