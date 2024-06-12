Manchester United’s talks with Thomas Tuchel and Roberto De Zerbi went as far as discussing a potential contract and salary before they decided to stick with Erik ten Hag, according to The Athletic.

The Premier League giants have decided against sacking Ten Hag this summer despite holding talks with several potential replacements.

Manchester United are now in talks with his agent over a new contract and want to see the Dutchman succeed at Old Trafford under a new football structure from next season onwards.

However, they held talks with names such as Kieran McKenna, Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Frank and even Fulham boss Marco Silva was spoken to.

And it has been claimed that talks with Tuchel and De Zerbi went the furthest in terms of getting a potential offer to replace Ten Hag.

It has been claimed that the former Chelsea boss made a real impression on the Manchester United decision-makers and financials were discussed with him before deciding against opting for the German.

De Zerbi also discussed a potential salary with Manchester United before the club felt he was not the right fit.

Ten Hag will now hope to get backed by new Manchester United hierarchy in the transfer window as he prepares to return to the club for pre-season next month.