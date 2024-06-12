Rangers and Anderlecht have been in touch with Swedish side Hammarby to inform them they want to buy defender Nathaniel Adjei this summer.

Adjei, a centre-back, has been on loan at French side Lorient and the deal contained a purchase clause in the event that they survived in Ligue 1.

Lorient did not survive and even though they still have the option to buy the 21-year-old defender, they are not expected to use it.

Adjei however may not be back at Hammarby for long as Rangers and Anderlecht want him.

Both clubs have been in touch with Hammarby to inform them of their desire to buy Adjei, according to Swedish daily Expressen.

Rangers and Anderlecht are prepared to put up to £3.7m on the table for the defender, but Hammarby want closer to £5m for the young centre-back.

Opening bids for Adjei are expected to come in soon.

Adjei moved to Sweden with Hammarby’s feeder team in the summer of 2021 and continued his development until making his debut for the senior side a year later.