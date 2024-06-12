Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that they have reached an agreement to terminate the contract of Tanguy Ndombele.

Ndombele spent last season on loan at Turkish giants Galatasaray, but he struggled to make an impact and the club did not look at keeping him.

The 27-year-old midfielder was due back at Spurs for pre-season under Ange Postecoglou, but was significantly down the pecking order of midfielders.

He has been keen to move on elsewhere and Tottenham have now sat down with him and agreed a contract termination.

Ndombele will now be able to look for a new club in the summer transfer window as a free agent and will not be short of offers.

Spurs said: “The Club can confirm the departure of Tanguy Ndombele following the mutual termination of his contract, effective from 30 June, upon the conclusion of his current loan spell.

“Signed from Olympique Lyonnais in July, 2019, the midfielder scored on his debut against Aston Villa and went on to make 91 appearances for us in all competitions, scoring 10 goals.

“During his time here, Tanguy had loan spells back at Lyon, Napoli and with Turkish Super Lig side Galatasaray last season.

“We should like to wish Tanguy all the best for the future.”

Spurs now have extra room in their squad and extra space on the wage bill.