West Ham United have withdrawn from negotiations to sign Girona star Aleix Garcia, leaving the way clear for Bayer Leverkusen.

Hammers sporting director Tim Steidten has been spinning a number of plates in recent weeks and West Ham are set to sign Palmeiras winger Luis Guilherme.

However, Luis Guilherme is not the only reinforcement West Ham want and Steidten is still working on deals, with Girona’s Garcia having been a target.

The Premier League side entered the race for Garcia just as Leverkusen were trying to sign him and, according to German magazine Kicker, that made the Bundesliga club’s talks much more difficult.

Now though Leverkusen have a free path as West Ham have withdrawn from the race.

It is claimed the reason for the withdrawal is because West Ham only have a limited transfer budget to play with and they have other priorities in the market.

West Ham did go as far as making an offer to Girona for Garcia, but it was nowhere near the Spaniards’ asking price.

Newly crowned Bundesliga champions Leverkusen can now move forward in their bid for Garcia without worrying about West Ham.