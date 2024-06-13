Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur have now received a formal offer for full-back Djed Spence from Italian Serie A side Genoa, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The defender spent the second half of the season on loan at Genoa from Spurs, having spent the first half of the campaign at Leeds United in the Championship.

Genoa negotiated an option to buy set at £10m in the loan deal, but feel it is too high and want to pay less.

They have now approached Tottenham with a formal offer for Spence.

Genoa will hope that their proposal is enough to convince Spurs as they rate Spence highly.

The Italian club’s sporting director recently admitted that they feel Spence has untapped potential and Champions League quality.

He is appreciated for the attacking outlet he gives Genoa on the flank.

Spence is out of favour at Tottenham under Postecoglou and Spurs are ready to sell, but the bid will need to be the right one for the north London club.