Crystal Palace have not completed the arrival videos for the signings of Chadi Riad and Daichi Kamada, but the moves are done, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Eagles have been swinging into action early this summer in a bid to support new boss Oliver Glasner.

Landing a new centre-back was on the agenda and Palace have worked to bring in Riad from Spanish side Real Betis.

Glasner was also alerted to the possibility of signing one of his former Eintracht Frankfurt players in the shape of midfielder Kamada, whose contract with Lazio runs out at the end of this month.

Crystal Palace have acted and Kamada is Selhurst Park bound.

The Eagles have not confirmed either player and though the moves are essentially done, the arrival videos and interviews have not been completed.

The summer transfer window officially opens on Friday.

How long Crystal Palace will take to confirm the two new arrivals for Glasner’s squad remains to be seen.