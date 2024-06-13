Leeds United have a midfielder in mind they would be interested in if they lose bodies from that area over the course of the summer transfer window, according to the Athletic.

The Whites have been hit by their failure to secure promotion back to the Premier League and they are expected to need to make sales this summer.

A host of players are drawing interest and stars such as Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville, Willy Gnonto and Georginio Rutter could all be at risk of leaving Elland Road.

Leeds are making plans in the event they are reduced in terms of their midfield options and were that to be the case then Tottenham man Oliver Skipp would be of interest to the Whites.

They are admirers of Skipp and could try to bring him to Elland Road.

Skipp, 23, made 21 appearances for Tottenham in the Premier League over the course of the recently concluded campaign.

He found his minutes on the pitch limited and completed the full 90 minutes once, in a home win over Everton.

Joining Leeds could allow Skipp to get a full campaign of games in the Championship under his belt in a side again expected to be in the promotion mix.