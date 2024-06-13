It is unclear whether Swansea City could make a move for Blackburn Rovers attacker Sam Gallagher due to his likely wage demands, according to Wales Online.

The Welsh side are looking for a response following a disappointing campaign last term and are in the process of identifying potential transfer targets.

After ending with 59 goals in 46 matches, Luke Williams is targeting a goalscorer with St Johnstone’s Adama Sidibeh and Blackburn Rovers’ Gallagher being linked.

The club though are yet to make any approach for Sidibeh, while a move for Gallagher has been put in question.

The 28-year-old’s wage demands mean that a move to Swansea might not be feasible for the man who was subject to strong interest from Ipswich Town in January.

Gallagher featured in 24 Championship matches for Blackburn last season, making six goal contributions.

He will enter the final 12 months of his contract at Ewood Park after 30th June.

It remains to be seen how things develop in the coming weeks and whether the Swans are indeed able to afford a deal for Gallagher.