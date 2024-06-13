Liverpool and Manchester United are chasing Lille starlet Leny Yoro, but see him as a unique opportunity rather than a fundamental part of their transfer strategy, according to The Athletic.

The teenager is regarded as one of the best upcoming defensive talents and a number of clubs are trying to get to him.

French giants Paris Saint-Germain, Premier League clubs Manchester United and Liverpool and Spanish champions Real Madrid are all keen on Yoro.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Los Blancos though are currently leading the race and are expected to sign Yoro, with the club having kept in touch with his representatives.

That has not deterred Manchester United and Liverpool though, who are still willing to try for Yoro.

Both clubs see the Yoro deal as a unique opportunity rather than a fundamental part of their summer transfer strategy.

They believe Yoro is so good that they simply have to try to sign him.

Missing out on Yoro would not cause the clubs to go for an alternative.

The defender featured in 32 games for Lille last season and also played a role in their Europa Conference League campaign.