Manchester United are keeping close tabs on the situation of Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt as they weigh up making a move for him this summer.

De Ligt is one of the centre-backs Bayern Munich are prepared to sell if a suitable offer arrives on their table.

The German giants are on the verge of signing another defender in Hiroki Ito and are in talks with Bayer Leverkusen over getting their hands on Jonathan Tah.

The Dutchman is expected to be moved on and there is set to be serious interest in signing the former Juventus centre-back.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Manchester United are closely monitoring the centre-back’s situation in Bavaria, with Erik ten Hag a big fan.

Manchester United are in the market for a centre-back or two and are pushing to sign Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite.

However, they are now keeping an eye on De Ligt, someone Ten Hag would likely be happy to have.

De Ligt is currently focused on the Netherlands’ European Championship campaign and will look at his options after the tournament.

Branthwaite could be a hugely expensive option and Manchester United may feel De Ligt makes more sense.