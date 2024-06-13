Manchester United are expected to approach Crystal Palace for Chelsea and Newcastle United target Michael Olise, with the player wanting clarity over his future by early July, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Olise has sparked a transfer war amongst several Premier League clubs and Bayern Munich this summer.

Chelsea, Newcastle and Bayern Munich have contacted Crystal Palace to enquire about the conditions of the Frenchman’s release clause.

Manchester United have identified Olise as one of their top targets and are still assessing the possibility of signing him this summer.

However, the Red Devils are also expected to touch base with Crystal Palace and discuss triggering the release clause, which is believed to be worth up to £60m.

The rush the clubs are showing in trying to advance the deal for Olise is down to his involvement in the Olympics for France.

The winger is keen to have clarity over his future by early July before he flies out to play for France in the Olympics.

Olise wants to carefully assess all the offers on his table before making an informed decision on his future.