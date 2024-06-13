Napoli are well away from the wage demands of defender Mario Hermoso, who has been heavily linked with Aston Villa.

Hermoso will be a free agent after the expiration of his contract with Atletico Madrid at the end of this month.

He is attracting the interest of a number of clubs, including Premier League side Aston Villa.

It was even claimed that Aston Villa were on the brink of snapping up Hermoso, but it has not happened and other clubs continue to try for his signature.

Aston Villa’s work has now been made more complicated by the entry of Napoli onto the scene.

Napoli have just made Antonio Conte their new manager and he wants two new centre-backs.

But according to Sky Italia (via ArenaNapoli), Napoli are some way from meeting Hermoso’s wage demands.

As Hermoso will be a free agent he will be keen to get the best possible deal he can and Napoli will have to improve their proposal.

Aston Villa look focused on outgoings to stay within the Premier League’s PSR rules, but from July a new PSR period will begin.

And Unai Emery will want real strength in depth ahead of a campaign in the Champions League.