Newcastle United are confident that Eddie Howe would resist any offer from England and stay at he club, according to the Northern Echo.

England are putting plans in place if Gareth Southgate decides to leave the manager’s role after the European Championship.

The FA would prefer to keep the current England manager and see him sign a new contract to continue with the Three Lions.

However, they are also preparing for life after Southgate if he decides to leave and Howe is their top target.

England are prepared to seek permission from Newcastle to speak with the 46-year-old if Southgate leaves, but the Magpies are confident of holding on to their manager.

Newcastle are aware that becoming the England manager would be a unique opportunity that Howe is likely to appreciate.

However, they remain certain that he would resist any offer from England to stay as Newcastle’s manager.

Howe is happy on Tyneside and is excited about growing Newcastle over the next few years.

He joined the Magpies when they were in relegation trouble and led them to safety, then to the achievement of Champions League football.