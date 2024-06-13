West Ham United are monitoring Fenerbahce defender Jayden Oosterwolde as a possible addition to Julen Lopetegui’s squad.

The Hammers have been working hard in the transfer market and have just snapped up promising Brazilian winger Luis Guilherme.

Technical director Tim Steidten is working on other deals and his eyes have been drawn towards Jose Mourinho’s new club for a potential signing.

West Ham are looking to Fenerbahce and their Dutch defender Oosterwolde, according to Turkish outlet Sports Digitale.

Fenerbahce only signed the Dutchman last year, when they paid Italian side Parma €6m for his services.

Oosterwolde clocked regular game time for Fenerbahce last season, primarily operating as a left-back, though he is also able to play as a centre-back.

Whether Fenerbahce are willing to let him go and what Mourinho’s view on an exit for the Dutchman might be is unclear.

Fenerbahce do have Oosterwolde locked down on a contract until the summer of 2027.

He came through the youth set-up at FC Twente.