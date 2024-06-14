Aberdeen are on the cusp of signing 22-year-old forward Peter Ambrose from Hungarian outfit Ujpest FC this summer.

The Dons had a disappointing last season, which saw them finish outside the top six in the Scottish Premiership for only the second time in eleven years.

Jimmy Thelin has been appointed as their new manager and the club are keen to back him this summer with fresh new faces.

Scoring goals was a problem for the Dons last season, scoring just 35 times in 33 league games.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Aberdeen are on the verge of bringing in a new striker.

It has been claimed that the club are well on their way to signing Nigerian forward Ambrose from Ujpest.

A deal is in place between the two clubs with Aberdeen committing to pay a fee of €300,000, plus add-ons, to Ujpest and having agreed to put a sell-on clause in the agreement.

Ambrose scored ten times for Ujpest last season and will now look to prove himself in Scottish football next season.

At just 22 years old, Aberdeen will hope the Nigerian has significant potential and can continue to develop at Pittodrie.

The Dons look set to imminently present him.