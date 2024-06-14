Aston Villa are considered to be the most likely destination for Roma striker Tammy Abraham ahead of Tottenham Hotspur at present.

Abraham has two years left on his contract at Roma and the Serie A giants are prepared to sell the Englishman to raise funds.

Daniele De Rossi wants a different striker and is prepared to sacrifice the former Chelsea striker this summer.

A return to the Premier League has been mooted where Abraham is not short of admirers.

According to Italian outlet ASRomalive.it, Aston Villa are ahead of Tottenham as Abraham’s most likely destination this summer.

Jhon Duran is likely to leave Aston Villa this summer with Chelsea pushing to sign him in the coming days and weeks.

Unai Emery wants a replacement secured and Aston Villa are keen to take Abraham back to the Midlands club this summer.

The forward previously had a loan spell at Aston Villa and could be keen on returning to the club in the ongoing window.