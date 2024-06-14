Chelsea want to be certain about Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran’s character and are keen to put him on an incentivised contract, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Aston Villa are prepared to sell Duran as they have PSR concerns and want to bank the money from his sale before the end of June.

Chelsea have obtained permission from Villa to hold talks with the forward and they have a broad agreement in place with the Midlands club for a fee of £40m.

However, there are still obstacles to overcome before Chelsea can complete a deal to sign him.

The Blues are now in talks with the forward over personal terms and are carrying out a deep background check on the striker.

Chelsea are keen to sign Duran but they also want to be completely certain about him before signing the striker.

The Blues want to be sure about his character and have certain ideas about his contract as well.

Chelsea want to put him on a highly incentivised contract rather than offer him big wages this summer.

Whether Duran, who also has interest from Italy, will be keen on the idea remains to be seen.