Everton are the most active team in pursuit of Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo, though Napoli have now asked about him.

Arthur spent last term on loan at Fiorentina, but La Viola are not keeping him and he is returning to Juventus where new coach Thiago Motta will run the rule over him.

The Brazilian is not short of options if he does leave Juventus and a return to England and Merseyside could be on the cards.

Everton are the team who are the most active in trying to sign Arthur, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it.

Arthur had a loan spell at Liverpool in the 2022/23 campaign, but injuries restricted his chance to make an impact at Anfield.

Napoli have asked about Arthur though and the Serie A side where Antonio Conte is now in charge may be real contenders for his signature.

What speaks in Everton’s favour though is that Arthur feels he has unfinished business in the Premier League and is keen to prove himself in the English top flight.

Whether Everton will need to wait until the new PSR period which stars in July before moving for Arthur remains to be seen.

The Toffees are under pressure to balance the books by the end of this month.