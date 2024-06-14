Everton are insistent that they will not be bullied into selling Manchester United target Jarrad Branthwaite before 30th June, according to talkSPORT.

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Branthwaite and the Everton defender wants to move to Old Trafford this summer.

The Red Devils tabled their first bid of £35m earlier today, which is half of Everton’s £70m asking price for the centre-back.

The Merseyside outfit have wasted little time in rejecting the offer from Manchester United for the 21-year-old defender.

And it has been claimed that the Toffees will not be bullied into selling Branthwaite before 30th June.

Manchester United are certain that Everton will eventually feel the financial squeeze and agree to bring down their asking price.

The club have PSR concerns and need money from player sales this month to avoid breaching the Premier League’s cost control measures for the second year running.

However, Everton are insistent that they are under no pressure to sell Branthwaite for a reduced fee before the end of June.