Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow has been told he should choose Arsenal ahead of Liverpool if he gets the chance by a Dutch journalist.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper has been tipped to follow in the footsteps of his former manager Arne Slot to secure a move to the Premier League this summer.

Liverpool and Arsenal have both been credited with holding an interest in Bijlow, with the transfer window now open.

Dutch journalist Lars Teunissen does not think Liverpool are the right fit for Bijlow due to the fact that Alisson is still at the club, telling Voetbal Primeur’s DoneDeal Podcast: “He is 26, so you shouldn’t play second fiddle.”

The scenario will be different at Arsenal though where he can get games, the Dutch journalist believes, as he urged an Emirates switch.

“If you are in the luxury position of choosing between Liverpool and Arsenal, go to Arsenal.”

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has had interest from Saudi Arabia, but there is as yet no sign the Reds are prepared to sell him this summer.

Mikel Arteta has David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale at his disposal, but Ramsdale is expected to be sold.