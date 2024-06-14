Liverpool and Newcastle United have enquired again about the situation of Juventus defender Dean Huijsen.

The 19-year-old centre-back came through the Juventus academy system and spent the second half of last season on loan at fellow Serie A club Roma, where he made an impact.

Huijsen’s performances for Roma mean that his future is now a hot topic in the summer transfer window and he is not short of admirers.

Premier League outfits Liverpool and Newcastle are keen and have previously tested the ground to check on a deal.

Now, according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, Liverpool and Newcastle have again gone in to check on Huijsen’s situation, but they are not the only clubs keen.

Serie A outfit Atalanta made initial contact with Juventus for the player’s signature last weekend, but they have yet to do anything further.

Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund have also asked for information about the defender.

Juventus are aware of Huijsen’s talents and would like to keep him at the club.

However, it is suggested that if any of his suitors offer €30m then that could cause a change of heart in Turin.