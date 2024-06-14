Newcastle United’s failure to qualify for Europe has weakened their pursuit of Chelsea and Manchester United target Michael Olise, according to The Chronicle.

The Magpies are amongst the clubs who have touched base with Crystal Palace to enquire about the conditions of Olise’s release clause.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City are also pushing to get their hands on the Frenchman this summer.

Newcastle are trying to sign the winger despite the heavyweight competition they are facing for his signature.

However, Newcastle’s failure to qualify for Europe last season is now weakening their prospects of landing Olise.

The winger’s representatives have already made it clear that Olise wants to play Champions League football sooner or later.

Chelsea are only in a position to offer Europa Conference League football and even Manchester United have only qualified for the Europa League.

However, they are in Europe, while Newcastle are completely out of the reckoning for any European football next season.

Newcastle are still keen to sign Olise but are aware that not being in Europe could be the reason they fail to sign him this summer.