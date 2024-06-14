Sheffield United are not set to imminently sign Peterborough United man Harrison Burrows, with Posh expected to drive a hard bargain, according to the Star.

Following relegation from the Premier League and in the throws of a takeover, Blades boss Chris Wilder is trying to reshape his squad.

Cash though is limited at Bramall Lane and the Sheffield United boss has mainly been looking at free transfer and loan signings.

The club can pay some small fees and it has been suggested that they are all set to sign Burrows from Peterborough.

That talk though is wide of the mark, with Peterborough expected to negotiate hard with Sheffield United.

Posh will lose Burrows on a free transfer next summer due to his contractual situation, but that is not deterring them from playing hard ball.

The left-back made 45 appearances for Peterborough in their League One campaign and then turned out in the playoffs.

He was a prolific assist provider with 18 provided across all competitions, while he also scored 12 goals.

Wilder looks to be keen to have him at Bramall Lane, but there appears to be work to do on the switch.