Torino president Urbano Cairo has sent out a warning to clubs interested in defender Alessandro Buongiorno, who has been of interest to Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

Buongiorno had an impressive season in Serie A with Torino and could boost his standing still further in the coming weeks as he is in Italy’s Euro 2024 squad.

The defender’s development has not gone unnoticed, with Tottenham showing keen interest, while several Italian sides are also admirers.

Newcastle have also got Buongiorno on their radar, with another centre-back needed at St James’ Park due to long term injuries to Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman.

Cairo though is not even willing to put a price tag on Buongiorno’s head as he insists he is not putting him up for sale.

He stressed that the defender stayed put last year and wants to keep him close this summer as well.

“I’ve already said it other times, I didn’t think about this [setting an asking price] because I didn’t put Buongiorno on the market”, the Torino supremo said at Milan Football Week (via Tutto Mercato).

“He stayed with us last year and I was very happy with that, he had a very remarkable championship, so I’m keeping him close.

“Now, let’s see how the European Championships go, I wish him the best and I hope he will be with us next year wearing the captain’s armband.”

With Buongiorno in defence, Torino finished ninth in Serie A in the recent season and the defender may be tempted by the prospect of a move to a bigger club.

Tottenham did defensive business in Italy in January this year when they signed Radu Dragusin from Genoa.