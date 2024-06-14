West Ham United are aware of Juventus’ desire to sell Matias Soule soon and are intending to put in a bid for him, it has been claimed in Italy.

Soule had a fruitful loan spell at Frosinone and Juventus have identified him as a player who could bring in a significant transfer fee this summer.

The Serie A giants want somewhere around €40m from his sale and are pushing to cash in on the young winger this summer.

West Ham are interested in getting their hands on the winger and have been in talks with the player’s representatives.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Hammers are aware that Juventus are in a hurry to sell Soule and want an official offer on their table soon.

West Ham are intending to put forward a bid for the 21-year-old soon as they push to take him to east London.

They are facing competition for his signature from Leicester City who have also met his agents to express an interest in Soule.

West Ham are keen to push ahead with their efforts to sign the 21-year-old winger with the transfer window now open in England.