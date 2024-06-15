AC Milan are set to hold more talks with the agent of Liverpool linked midfielder Mats Wieffer as they push to set up a deal for his signature this summer.

The 24-year-old midfielder is being tipped to leave Feyenoord following an impressive last season in the Netherlands.

Arne Slot is said to be keen on reuniting with him at Liverpool this summer and there are several other clubs who are in contact with his representatives ahead of next season.

However, AC Milan are the ones who are really pushing to set up a deal for his signature this summer.

The Rossoneri have been in contact with Wieffer’s agents and according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via MilanNews), more concrete talks are expected to take place between the two parties in the coming days.

AC Milan are making sure that they have a general agreement in place with the player and his agents.

The club are looking to convince Wieffer about a move to the Rossoneri in the ongoing transfer window.

For the moment, there is no club-to-club contact between AC Milan and Feyenoord for Wieffer’s transfer.