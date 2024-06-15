Newcastle United loan coordinator Shola Ameobi believes that young prospect Yankuba Minteh has come leaps and bounds over the last six months and it was great having a manager like Arne Slot aiding that process.

On loan at the Liverpool manager’s former club Feyenoord, Minteh showed great promise, finishing the season in the Netherlands with 16 goal contributions in 27 Eredivisie matches.

Now back at his parent club seeking clarity on his future, Mintah has drawn praise from the man who oversaw his temporary move away from his parent club.

Highlighting the progress the 19-year-old has made, particularly in the last six months, Ameobi told Chronicle Live: “Over the last six months, he’s come on leaps and bounds.

“It was great having a manager like Arne Slot developing young players like that.”

Ameobi is now looking towards Eddie Howe and what he will decide to do with Minteh, who he is certain is a talent.

He added: “We are so excited about what he brings.

“It will all depend on whether Eddie thinks he is ready for us right now, but we know we have a talent and we are going make sure we keep that journey going.”

Newcastle are reluctant to let Minteh leave the club but they do have PSR rules to keep in mind and it remains to be seen whether that forces their hand.