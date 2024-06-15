England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford believes that he can help to guide the talented but young defenders in the Three Lions squad at Euro 2024.

Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate picked Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi in the squad to replace the injured Harry Maguire.

The 23-year-old does not possess as much experience as the others and the need will be for the senior players to guide him in the event he is picked in the team.

Pickford, who has been with the England fold since 2017, believes that he can be of help to the talented young players ahead of him, communicating with them, something he feels he is good at.

Asked about playing with young defenders, Pickford was quoted as saying by the BBC: “It’s easy. They’re there because of talent.

“When they’re talented, I can help them, guide them, because I can see the full pitch and just my communication is hopefully a key to help them.

“That’s what I think I’m good at.”

England kick off their Euro 2024 campaign in Germany with a match against Serbia on Sunday.

They have Denmark and Slovenia as the other two teams in Group C.