Everton are struggling to attract buyers for a player they would be happy to move on this month to help with PSR concerns, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Toffees, who are in the midst of a potential takeover attempt led by Roma’s current owner, need to bring in funds before they finalise their financial returns on 30th June.

Sean Dyche’s men have as a result seen Manchester United trying to take advantage by moving to attempt to snap up Jarrad Branthwaite.

Everton would prefer to keep hold of Branthwaite for a further season and favour selling midfielder Amadou Onana.

The 22-year-old is valued at £50m by Everton though and that price tag is failing to tempt interested clubs to bid.

Onana could boost his reputation at Euro 2024 in the coming weeks, but whether that makes any side willing to pay £50m or close to it remains to be seen.

It has been suggested that Onana was the subject of a recent enquiry from a club involved in the Champions League.

Everton may have to rethink their asking price for the Belgium international if they want a sale soon.