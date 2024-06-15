Everton have not yet gone beyond an enquiry for Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo.

The Brazilian, who had a spell on loan at Liverpool in the 2022/23 season, has just returned to Juventus from a loan stint at Fiorentina.

Arthur could again move on from Juventus and several sides are showing interest in securing his signature.

Everton are claimed to be the club most actively trying to sign Arthur at the moment, with Sean Dyche an admirer of the Brazilian schemer.

However, according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, Everton have yet to go beyond making an enquiry for the player.

While the Toffees are interested, they have not made a solid move to bring him to Goodison Park yet.

Everton could be waiting until the start of a new PSR period in July, with the club concerned with balancing the books before 30th June.

Manchester United are currently trying to sign Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, while midfielder Amadou Onana has interest.