Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai has revealed that although he is not dissatisfied with his performances in his first season in the Premier League, he would definitely like to do better in the next campaign.

The Reds brought in the Hungarian international from RB Leipzig last summer and Szoboszlai featured a total of 45 times in all competitions for Liverpool.

Szoboszlai helped Liverpool win the EFL Cup last season and he is set to lead Hungary in the 2024 European Championship.

The Liverpool star admitted that he is not disappointed with his performances in his first season with the Merseyside outfit but is determined to improve in the upcoming campaign.

Szoboszlai suffered a hamstring injury in January, which saw his game time cut short in the second half of the season and he admitted that less game time helped him focus on the European Championship.

“I’ve just finished a difficult season, but since this was my first in the Premier League, I’m not dissatisfied with my performance, although I definitely want to have a better season next time”, Szoboszlai said at a press conference.

“I usually think positively, so it didn’t bother me that I played a smaller role at Liverpool at the end of the season.

“At least the chance of injury was lower and I could focus on the European Championship earlier.”

The 23-year-old midfielder has featured 42 times for the Hungary national team so far and has netted 12 goals in the process.