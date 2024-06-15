Galatasaray have been recommended to make a move for a midfielder at Leicester City by Kayserispor coach Burak Yilmaz, after he was asked for his view on a possible raid on the Foxes.

Leicester midfielder Boubakary Soumare spent last season on loan at Sevilla and the Spanish club have an option to make the move permanent.

However, Sevilla are unlikely to buy him and the midfielder is set to return to Leicester this summer.

He still has two years left on his contract with the Foxes and it is unclear whether he will be part of their plans for next season with the club now back in the Premier League.

According to Turkish outlet GS Gazete, Galatasaray have been considering him and now they have received a glowing recommendation from Yilmaz.

Yilmaz played with Soumare in France and told Cenk Ergun, Gala’s director of football, to try and sign him in the ongoing transfer window.

The Turkish giants are yet to make a concrete move to sign him, but Soumare is definitely on their radar.

It remains to be seen whether Leicester are considering letting him go or would be keen to reintegrate him into their squad this summer.