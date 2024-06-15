AC Milan have set a steep asking price on defender Fikayo Tomori amidst interest from Newcastle United this summer.

The 26-year-old centre-back joined AC Milan from Chelsea in 2021 and has been one of their most important players in the last three seasons.

His performances have led to suggestions that he could return to the Premier League this summer.

Newcastle are said to be interested in signing him as part of their plans to further strengthen their defence as Eddie Howe wants another centre-back beyond recent signing Lloyd Kelly.

According to Italian outlet MilanLive.it, AC Milan have a price in mind if they are to agree to sell the 26-year-old centre-back.

It has been claimed that the Serie A giants could cash in if they receive a fee of €50m this summer.

AC Milan and Newcastle have a good relationship and the Magpies successfully signed Sandro Tonali from the Rossoneri.

Tomori could be open to returning to the Premier League to get a better opportunity to play for England going forward.

Whether Newcastle would be prepared to pay such a big fee for him though remains to be seen.