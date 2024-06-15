Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has tempted former Reds goalkeeper coach John Achterberg to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq.

The shot-stopper coach left Liverpool after the end of the season along with Jurgen Klopp, bringing a 15-year spell at Anfield to an end.

Achterberg has not been without a job for long and Al-Ettifaq have confirmed that they have now appointed him as their goalkeeping coach.

He will now work under Reds legend Gerrard in the Saudi Pro League.

Also joining Al-Ettifaq’s goalkeeping department is former Rangers goalkeeper Andy Firth.

Firth played under Gerrard at Rangers, but left the club and joined Welsh side Connah Quay Nomads.

The 27-year-old did two seasons in Welsh football before departing the club for a new challenge.

He is now back with Gerrard and will kick off his career on the coaching side of the game in Saudi Arabia.

Coaches who left Liverpool when Klopp did are quickly finding new positions, with fitness chief Andreas Kornmeyer recently heading to Red Bull Salzburg.