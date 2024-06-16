Bayern Munich have asked about a potential deal for Liverpool target and Chelsea defender Levi Colwill.

Enzo Maresca’s Blues are under pressure to make sure their books are balanced by the end of 30th June PSR deadline.

Selling an academy player would generate the most beneficial profit for Chelsea for PSR purposes and Colwill is a long-time target for Liverpool.

Liverpool are looking for a centre-back and could be expected to try for Colwill if he became available.

Now Bayern Munich have asked about a possible deal for Colwill after gathering information on the defender, according to Sky Deutschland.

Chelsea however will not let him go at present and the amount Bayern Munich would need to offer to get the Blues to change their mind is prohibitive.

It is suggested though that Colwill would be open to joining Bayern Munich if a deal can be done.

Bayern Munich, under Vincent Kompany, are keeping Colwill firmly on their radar as a possible defensive option.