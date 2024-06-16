Celtic target Flavius Daniliuc is expected to leave Italian side Salernitana during the summer transfer window.

The centre-back spent last season on loan from Salernitana at Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg.

Salzburg, who were dethroned as Austrian champions by Sturm Graz, are not keeping Daniliuc and he is heading back to Salernitana.

The 23-year-old defender has emerged onto the radar of Scottish champions Celtic, who could look to take him to Parkhead.

And, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Daniliuc is expected to leave Salernitana this summer.

Salernitana finished bottom in Serie A this season and will be playing in Serie B next term.

Daniliuc, who joined Salernitana from French side Nice, is not expected to be part of their bid to bounce straight back up.

The defender has been included in Ralf Rangnick’s Austria squad for Euro 2024 and will be looking to shine in the tournament in Germany.