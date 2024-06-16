Serbia international Strahinja Pavlovic is of the view that a well-organised team can surprise Gareth Southgate’s England.

England arrived in Germany on the bank of a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Iceland and now their focus is on Euro 2024.

Southgate’s Three Lions, who were runners-up at Euro 2020, will begin their journey in the competition on this evening against Serbia.

Pavlovic revealed that Serbia will go into the game with the intention of pressing England from the beginning.

He believes that every team have their advantages and disadvantages and he added that organised sides are capable of surprising England and getting the better of them like Iceland did.

When asked about the game against England, Pavlovic said at a press conference: “I will go up there, try to press.

“We had the first meeting where the manager presented to us how he thinks and what he expects, it’s normal that we all think about how to pass the first round.

“The manager talked a lot about team spirit, that we have shown many times that we are a good team, just to have that spirit, to be a team.

“All teams have advantages and disadvantages, the English have them too, when someone is well organised they can surprise them like Iceland did.”

England will be hoping to start the tournament with a win before they face Denmark in their second game on Thursday.