Former Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has had his name mentioned in discussions for the Burnley job, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Clarets need to bring in a new boss after Vincent Kompany left the role to join Bayern Munich.

Supremo Alan Pace wants a big name to inject excitement at Turf Moor and Scott Parker and Frank Lampard have already held talks, along with Liam Rosenior.

Burnley though are looking at a host of options and former Newcastle manager Bruce has had his name come up.

Bruce has been out of work since leaving West Brom in 2022, the job he took to return to management after being let go by Newcastle.

While Bruce has been mentioned in connection with the Burnley job, it is suggested he is at the back of the field.

Thierry Henry and Ruud van Nistelrooy have also been in the club’s thoughts.

Burnley currently have Craig Bellamy holding the fort at Turf Moor and there is backing at the club for him to take over.

The club are due to meet two more candidates this week.