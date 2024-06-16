IFK Goteborg want a fee of around €6m to €7m for their young prospect Malick Yalcouye, who is the subject of interest from Liverpool and Manchester United.

At the age of just 18, the young midfielder has already played eleven top-flight games in Sweden, in the process catching the eyes of clubs around Europe.

There is particular interest in him from England, where one of his countrymen, Lucas Bergvall, is set to ply his trade with Tottenham Hotspur next season.

Manchester United and Liverpool are both scouting Yalcouye and are alive to his potential.

However, the teenager’s club do not want to lose him that easily and are holding out for a fee of €6m to €7m for his services, according to Swedish daily Expressen.

IFK Goteborg hope that they will be able to create a bidding war between cash-rich clubs to secure the best possible deal for Yalcouye.

IFK Goteborg’s technical director Ola Larsson has already insisted that selling Yalcouye is not an absolute must for the club this summer.

All eyes will be on whether clubs will be willing to meet Goteborg’s asking price for Yalcouye in the coming weeks and months.