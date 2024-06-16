Leeds United have yet to receive any formal approaches for one of their players who is expected to be in demand in the summer transfer window and could leave, according to the Athletic.

Daniel Farke led the Whites into the playoff final in the Championship in the recently concluded season, but his team fell short and another year in the second tier awaits.

Missing promotion leaves Leeds vulnerable to losing players as they try to make sure their books are balanced.

Attacker Crysencio Summerville, who won the Championship’s Player of the Year award, is someone who could leave and it has been suggested the Whites are not making any noises about being determined to keep him.

Chelsea and Liverpool are amongst the clubs linked with Summerville and stepping up to the Premier League would be expected to be attractive to the Dutchman.

Leeds though have so far received no formal approaches for Summerville.

The transfer window is officially open for business, but the future of Summerville remains up in the air.

Leeds landed Summerville for a low fee from Dutch side Feyenoord and selling him this summer would give their finances a big boost.

Liverpool are now bossed by former Feyenoord coach Arne Slot, whose contacts in Rotterdam are likely to have given him the lowdown on the 22-year-old.