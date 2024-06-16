Manchester United have expressed an interest in Red Bull Salzburg’s 17-year-old forward Oghenetejiri Adejenughure, according to the Daily Express.

The teenager has been in amazing goalscoring form for Red Bull Salzburg’s Under-18 team, finding the back of the net 16 times in 20 league matches.

He was also impressive in the Under-17 European Championship earlier in the year, scoring four goals in four matches for Austria.

Teams have taken note of his talent and are now trying to get their hands on him.

Premier League giants Manchester United have expressed interest in Adejenughure, but they are not the only club keen.

Borussia Dortmund from Germany and AC Milan from Italy are also keen admirers of the player.

It now remains to be seen which of the sides finally manage to get their hands on the young prospect.

Adejenughure is expected to go straight into the youth set-ups of any of the three teams he joins.