West Ham United are interested in a possible move to bring in Luton Town goalkeeper Tim Krul, but they will likely face competition for him, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Hammers are on the hunt for an experienced operate to come in and provide cover between the sticks.

Wes Foderingham, leaving Sheffield United at the end of this month, has been targeted by the club, but he is yet to make a decision on his future.

Alternatives are being considered and Luton shot-stopper Krul is on the Hammers’ radar; his deal also expires at the end of June.

However, West Ham look likely to face competition for Krul.

It is suggested that the goalkeeper will have other admirers and the possibility of first team football elsewhere.

Krul would be likely to mainly warm the bench at West Ham.

What the goalkeeper’s thinking is given he is 36 years old and in the twilight of his career is unclear.