Aston Villa have not reached an agreement with Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie on his salary of the commission of his agent.

Juventus want to sign Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa, but as part of the deal, McKennie and Samuel Illing-Jnr are heading to Villa Park.

For the deal to proceed, all players will need to agree personal terms with their respective clubs.

And, according to Sky Italia, Aston Villa do not have an agreement with McKennie yet.

There is no agreement with the American midfielder over both his salary and the commission to be paid to his agent.

Aston Villa need to find an agreement with McKennie for the transfer to be able to proceed.

McKennie had a loan spell to forget at Leeds United in the 2022/23 season, but Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is willing to give the 25-year-old another shot at the Premier League.

The American has also plied his trade in Germany’s Bundesliga with Schalke.