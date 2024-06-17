Charlton Athletic are paying less than was previously thought for Dunfermline Athletic defender Josh Edwards, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

Edwards has arrived in London to undergo a medical ahead of completing a permanent transfer from Dunfermline Athletic this summer.

Charlton have an agreement in place with the Scottish Championship side as they close in on the signing of the left-back.

The League One club reportedly agreed to pay a six-figure summer transfer fee to Dunfermline this summer.

However, it has been claimed that Charlton are paying far less than was previously anticipated.

The London club are only paying a fee of £85,000 to the Scottish Championship side for the transfer of Edwards.

The defender has been keen on a move to the south of the border and Dunfermline have also been ready to let him leave.

Once the medical is done, Edwards will be signing a contract with the League One club to complete the transfer in the ongoing window.