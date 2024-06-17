Crewe Alexandra and Salford City are both eyeing a swoop on Forest Green Rovers for Charlie McCann, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Forest Green could not stay afloat in League Two this season and are preparing for life back in non-league.

Relegation means that McCann could well leave for a nominal fee in the summer transfer window and he has interest from League Two.

Both Crewe and Salford are interested in adding McCann to the ranks.

Crewe managed to reach the playoff final in League Two last term and want to bolster the squad at Gresty Road this summer.

Salford meanwhile finished a lowly 20th, well below expectations at the Greater Manchester club.

McCann spent time in the youth ranks at Manchester United before heading to Scottish giants Rangers, who he left in 2023 to join Forest Green.

It remains to be seen where the midfielder, who has been capped by Northern Ireland up to Under-21 level, ends up this summer.