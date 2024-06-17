Fotis Ioannidis is not worried about Panathinaikos rejecting an offer from Ipswich Town this summer despite wanting to play in the Premier League.

He scored 23 goals in 44 appearances for Panathinaikos last season and has been on the wish list of several clubs this summer.

Celtic have been keeping tabs on him, but Sporting Lisbon are the club who have been pushing to get a deal over the line.

However, Ipswich Town recently tabled a bid worth €22m for him, which was promptly rejected by the Greek giants.

Ioannidis is keen on a move to the Premier League but according to Portuguese daily O Jogo, Panathinaikos’ decision to knock back Ipswich has not affected him.

While he wants to play in the Premier League, he is not keen on a move to Portman Road in the ongoing transfer window.

The Tractor Boys are a newly-promoted Premier League side and Ioannidis wants to join a more established club with stability.

Sporting Lisbon are hopeful that the lure of playing Champions League football could convince him to move to Portugal.