Tottenham Hotspur could see a potential destination for one of their fringe stars go up in smoke as the club’s coach prefers another option.

Ange Postecoglou is in the process of looking closely at his squad and Tottenham have already allowed some players to go.

The Australian is expected to be backed to bring in fresh faces, but offloading fringe players is also a priority.

Defender Emerson Royal is one player who could go after struggling to nail down a spot in Postecoglou’s side and AC Milan have been showing serious interest in him.

The Rossoneri have held talks with his agent and have also been speaking to Tottenham about a deal, with the price tag an issue.

However, according to Italian outlet MilanLive and Radio Rossonera, new AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca does not favour Royal.

Fonseca recently took over as Rossoneri boss and he likes Tiago Santos.

He coached Santos at French club Lille and sees him as a better option.

Relations between AC Milan and Lille are good, and Santos could cost around €15m, possibly less than Royal.

His salary demands would also be likely to be less than the Tottenham man.