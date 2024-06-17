Nottingham Forest bound goalkeeper Carlos Miguel is expected to fly in for his medical later in the week ahead of securing his move to the City Ground, according to the Daily Telegraph.

After being charged for breaking the PSR rules and narrowly avoiding relegation last season, the Tricky Trees are preparing a cautious approach in the summer transfer window.

They had an agreement in place to sign Miguel from Brazilian side Corinthians but the payment of the €4m release clause was deferred until the end of June.

However, they have now changed their stance and will seal a move this week.

The 25-year-old is expected to fly in later this week to undergo his medical with Nottingham Forest ahead of signing his contract.

Miguel will be Forest’s first piece of business of the summer.

It now remains to be seen how many other players follow through the City Ground door in the coming weeks.

Corinthians have been unhappy at the level of release clause which was agreed with Miguel by the previous president.